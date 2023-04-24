Kristy McPherson, LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tour professional, recently held a golf clinic at Freedom Fairways, an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green, located within the Freedom Plaza community. For the event, Freedom Plaza also contributed $500 to the Arthritis National Research Foundation on behalf of McPherson.

“Last year, we were honored to have Kristy join a few of our associates for a round of golf on the Freedom Fairways, and we are thrilled that she decided to come back to hold an event that means a lot to our residents,” said Freedom Plaza director of golf and hospitality Ron Larkin. “Not every day do people have the opportunity to learn from one of the best.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the golf clinic with Kristy McPherson, who offered great pointers and advice,” said Law, a resident of Freedom Plaza. “Freedom Fairways is one of my favorite amenities of our community, so I take every opportunity to get on the course, especially to improve my swing.”

At age 11, McPherson was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, which has now transitioned to adult rheumatoid arthritis, and was told she would never play competitive sports again. Despite the odds, McPherson’s determination led her to compete at the highest level in pro golf.

“We are thankful to have Kristy back at Freedom Plaza, and we are proud to support her mission to find a cure for arthritis through research,” said Freedom Plaza director of marketing and sales Iris Martin. “Kristy’s story is very inspiring, and we stand with her goal to offer those who suffer from arthritis the chance for productive, pain-free lives, as this is something that impacts many of our residents.”

Attendees of the clinic included Freedom Plaza residents, as well as members of the Freedom Fairways Golf Course Pro Shop. At the clinic, Freedom Plaza provided food and beverages for all attendees to enjoy while learning how to improve their game in the great sport of golf.

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant life care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds. Along with its golf course and putting green, it also features a private lake and walking trails. Just minutes from both Tampa and Sarasota, residents enjoy a maintenance-free retirement lifestyle with resort-inspired services and amenities. Freedom Plaza’s pet-friendly community features over 400 independent living residences, ranging from studio to one and two-bedroom apartment residences. It also offers assisted living residences; skilled nursing, including private rehabilitation suites; and memory care.

Visit https://freedomplaza.com/ for more information.