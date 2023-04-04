Ann Marie Vaughan has served as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area for RE/MAX for 15 years. She has been awarded the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame for her overall production, but her personal approach to clients sets her apart from other local real estate agents.

Ann consistently closes 75-100 sales each year without the help of a team, unlike many other realtors. While she knows teams can greatly benefit other agents, Ann wants her clients to know they are getting the best service available from her personally.

“Teams work well for some realtors, and some clients are just fine not working directly with the ‘name’ agent, but I’ve found I really prefer working one-on-one — the ‘hire me, get me’ approach. I don’t want to run a big team or brokerage myself,” said Ann.

Ann’s personal approach to serving her clients and her sales volume has ranked her in the RE/MAX Florida top 20 and named Tampa Bay’s No. 1 individual agent twice in recent years.

Her husband and business partner, John Vaughan, and longtime friend and administrative associate, Regina Buchanan, assist her in managing two dozen rental homes for friends and former clients as well. Ann also relies on the backing of her brokerage, the RE/MAX Alliance Group, which is the largest franchise in the southeastern United States.

Ann began her career as a real estate agent in Connecticut and worked in Washington D.C. before moving to Florida. She took a break from real estate to raise her four kids but returned to the real estate market in 2008. Joining RE/MAX in 2008 presented challenges due to the strain put on the housing market, but Ann understood people would need housing regardless of the economic situation.

“New jobs, growing families, aging parents, marriages and divorces — all of these things put people in a position where they need good advice and someone they can trust to help them with buying or selling or renting or investing,” she said.

For more information on Ann or to talk to her about buying or selling a house, call 813-259-0000 or visit www.annmarievaughan.realtor.