If you are looking to sleep a few extra hours in the morning, then thank Guy Beringer, the man who coined the term ‘brunch’ back in 1885. Beringer wanted to enjoy a delicious breakfast-based meal after waking up but wanted to sleep in too; this caused him to often miss breakfast time. Instead, he decided to merge breakfast and lunch and call it brunch. If you are looking to get a tasty brunch close to home, thank these five spots for bringing all the options to the community.

With three locations in the area and more all over Florida, First Watch offers healthier choices for brunch. Choose from many meals that you will feel confident eating, like steel-cut oats, a superfood bowl or a Power Wrap. When eating at First Watch, guests are excited about eating something yummy and healthy. First Watch locations are open from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every day.

Canopy Road Cafe first opened its doors in Tallahassee, and now it has nine locations across Florida, including one in Lithia and one in the Brandon area. Named after the beautiful canopy trees that cover Tallahassee, Canopy Road Cafe has something for everyone. With over 60 menu items, Canopy Road Cafe is serving up delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch items. Both locations are open from 6:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., seven days a week.

The Brunchery in Valrico has been serving tasty meals since 1988 and has been a staple brunch spot for Valrico. The Brunchery serves a larger variety of things, including omelets, breakfast sandwiches, crepes, soups and salads.

“For 34 years, The Brunchery has been blessed to be part of this community,” said Stanley Athan, owner of The Brunchery. “With friendly staff, a warm and inviting atmosphere and great food, we invite you to bring family and friends and enjoy a great meal.”

The Brunchery in Valrico is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

Eggs Up Grill, co-owned by Priscilla and John Conyers, is cracking into a fun brunch experience. Not only does it have a delicious brunch menu, but the store has also been counting how many eggs it has hand-cracked from the moment its doors opened.

“We love being in the Riverview community and appreciate the local love,” said Priscilla.

Eggs Up Grill also offers catering for any size event and a private dining experience in the store for groups of up to 15. The Eggs Up Grill in Riverview is open from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Community members in FishHawk have been enjoying The Scrambled Egg for over 10 years in Lithia. Whether you’re hanging out with the girls after dropping the kids off at school or bringing the family for a Saturday brunch, The Scrambled Egg is able to provide an incredible brunch experience. The Scrambled Egg is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., seven days a week.

Weekend brunches have served many with the perfect meal at the perfect time of day. Enjoying breakfast or lunch has never been easier when you can sleep in on a Saturday and still start your day with a hearty meal.