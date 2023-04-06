The Village Players of Valrico will present the whodunit Clue production during the month of April. Clue is directed by veteran director and Village Players supporter Gail Pierce.

The Village Players will offer performances of Clue on Friday, April 7, 14 and 21 and on Saturday, April 8, 15 and 22. The Friday and Saturday shows will be held at 8 p.m., with the doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The Village Players will present two Sunday matinees. On Sunday, April 16, the show will be at 5 p.m., with the doors opening at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 23, the show will be held at 3 p.m., and the doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

All shows will take place at the historic James McCabe Theater located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

Pierce said, “Clue is based on the iconic 9185 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game of the same name. Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-the-murder mystery.”

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth, the suspects — the Butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard — race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Pierce said, “Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where they did it and with what.”

The Village Players is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community teaching theater based in Valrico. The Village Players train, rehearse and perform at the James McCabe Theater in Valrico, a building on Hillsborough County’s Register of Historic Places which was built in 1915.

All of the individuals who are involved in the Village Players’ productions donate their time and skills to educate and entertain the public. The group is supported by donations and grants, and it is the only one of its type in Hillsborough County.

For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.