The Brandon Ballet will perform Sleeping Beauty on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. The performance of Sleeping Beauty concludes its 29th season, the Season of Discovery. Come see the talented young dancers of the Brandon Ballet as they perform this Tchaikovsky classic.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for children and seniors and $15 for homeschool groups and students.

Courtney Moody, a professional dancer with the Brandon Ballet, will perform the lead role with technical mastery and artistic expression. Audiences of all ages will enjoy this family-friendly production of a well-loved classic tale.

Everyone knows the tale of Sleeping Beauty. The young heroine begins the tale as a sweet baby. In celebration of her new life, her parents throw her a party, inviting all of the kingdom’s finest people. Their guests wish her a good life, and four fairies bestow upon her magical gifts of character.

In an evil rage, the witch, Carabosse, casts a curse on the child: On her 16th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spindle and die. The Lilac fairy dashes in to change the curse, making it so that Aurora will not die but instead fall into an enchanted sleep until a prince awakens her with a kiss.

On her 16th birthday, the kingdom is gathered to celebrate her coming of age. Many gifts are bestowed upon her. The evil witch, Carabosse, sneaks in and gifts the child a spindle. To her parents’ horror, she loves the mysterious thing and dances with it until she pricks her finger. She is cast into a long sleep.

Many years later, a young prince, Desiree, is wandering in the forest. Will he be the savior to the heroine and her subjects? Join the dancers of Brandon Ballet to watch this story unfold before your eyes and witness the magical awakening of the kingdom.

Hannah Townend, administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, said, “We exist to create a place where young and professional dancers can enjoy and express their love of dance in an excellent and professional way. From the youngest performers — our extras are as young as 7 — to our professional dancers, we strive to display excellence and joy in every event and production we bring to the Brandon area.”

To get tickets to Sleeping Beauty, please visit www.brandonballet.org/events/.