East Bay High School Masterworks Concert Performs At United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) is pleased to welcome East Bay High School’s Masterworks Chorus for an evening concert on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. This will be a wonderful evening of excellent music, and the public is invited to support the talented young singers and the outstanding music program that they represent.

Tickets are available from the SCCUMC campus bookstore, its church office and online by visiting www.sccumc.com and selecting the ‘Events’ tab. The SCCUMC is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Hillsborough County Hiring For Seasonal Parks & Rec Jobs

School will be let out soon for the summer, and many of those children will enroll in Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation summer camp programs. This means that the county is now hiring recreation leaders for the season. The jobs are 40 hours a week and last for 10 weeks. Summer camp leaders will work with children ages 5-16 years old in a variety of educational and outdoor recreational activities.

Applicants must have first-aid and CPR certification before starting, along with a driver’s license and having graduated high school or earned a GED certificate. To apply, go to www.hcflgov.net/jobs.

Drive Out Pediatric Cancer Golf Tournament

Small but Mighty Heroes is hosting its first Drive Out Pediatric Cancer charity golf tournament on Saturday, May 13. The tournament will take place at Summerfield Crossing Golf Course, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The entry price is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome.

For more information, visit https://smallbutmightyheroes.org/ or email info@smallbutmightyheroes.org.

Operation Recovery To Host Its First Annual Golf Tournament

Operation Recovery, a Tampa-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports American veterans, will host its first annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. The event will benefit its 2023 initiatives: providing support and professional development to veterans and transitioning service members, as well as funding the organization’s humanitarian activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The tournament will take place at Westchase Golf Club’s 18-hole course in Tampa. Tournament check-in and breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The event will conclude with a lunch reception, silent auction and awards. Registration is $150 per player or $500 per foursome and includes breakfast, lunch and a swag bag. Golfers can win prizes and will have exclusive bidding access to the silent auction and raffle prizes.

Space is limited; registration can be found at https://operationrecovery.org/golf/.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Luncheon

On Wednesday, May 10, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) will recognize its 2023 college scholarship recipients at Ruskin Moose Lodge #183, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd in Ruskin. In 2022, the ABWC awarded $12,000 in college scholarships to eight students from East Bay and Lennard high schools. This will be the last luncheon of the season, with luncheons resuming in September.

For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 813-892-1219 or email abwclub2020@gmail.com. For additional information about the ABWC, which has been serving the community since 1959, visit its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

Savannah Sipping Society Presented By Pelican Players Community Theater

This month, the Pelican Players Community Theater will perform Savannah Sipping Society, a play full of relatable humor around the perks and perils of being an older single woman in Savannah. All are welcome to the Kings Point Veterans Theater, located in the north clubhouse at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. Evening shows are from Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on April 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the box office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org for more information on upcoming shows.