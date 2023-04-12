White Oak Cottage Celebrates One-year Anniversary

The White Oak Cottage, a home decor boutique, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its upscale restaurant with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia, its restaurant hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dinner reservations for between the hours of 5-8 p.m. are recommended; reserve by calling 813-650-0054. For more information, visit www.thewhiteoakcottage.com.

PF Auto Glass Celebrates 29 Years In Business

Riverview residents Pat and Donna Fore have successfully owned and operated PF Auto Glass since 1994 and are celebrating 29 years of serving customers throughout Hillsborough County. PF Auto Glass offers prompt mobile auto glass services, personalized customer service, assistance with auto insurance claims for damaged auto glass and a full lifetime warranty on all car window repairs.

For more information, visit its website at www.pfautoglass.com or call 813-741-3633.

Swing Band Concert At Presbyterian Church Of Bloomingdale

Come and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music and dance at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. It is hosting a swing band concert, featuring live music by Riverside Jukebox, on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Concertgoers will hear music from the big band era up to the 1980s. Tickets for the event are available at www.pcob.us/events and cost $20 per person or $30 per couple.

Tax Collector Takes Refueling Flight At MacDill Air Force Base

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy C. Millan was honored to be named an honorary commander of the 927th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base. The program has become an integral part of the MacDill Air Force Base family, as the honorees serve as ambassadors to educate and promote relations with the community. In March, Millan was very excited to join some of her fellow honorary commanders on a refueling flight as part of this program.