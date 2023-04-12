Jeremy Persinger is the owner and operator of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, located in Riverview. His Riverview business has been family-owned and operated since 2020. Persinger had another location that he opened in Bradenton in 2018.

“I started with corporate Express Oil Change in 2015,” Persinger said. “Express Oil Change was in express expansion mode, and they had just acquired Tire Engineers, so they brought me on to help grow both businesses because they knew they were going to co-brand the businesses.”

Persinger said that many businesses call themselves a one-stop shop, but he feels his business truly is one.

“A lot of places can do your oil changes very quickly, but they can’t do tires or mechanical services,” Persinger said. “So, if you need brakes or other vehicle services, they have to send you somewhere else. We are really one of the national brands that can do both.”

If you ask Persinger what he likes most about what he does at Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, he will tell you: everything. “I truly love being a part of the team, and I love interacting with our customers. We’ll even make you a cup of coffee if you ask.”

In order to deliver a consistent customer experience every time, Persinger’s advice is, “Don’t do anything you don’t already do on a daily basis.”

Persinger is also active with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and has been on the board since 2008, chairing two fishing events as well as the marketing committee for the foundation. Since becoming a part of the organization, they have raised over $30 million towards fighting Pediatric Cancer and have watched the survival rate go from three out of five kids to four out of five kids in that time frame.

“Each clinical trial we put these kids through costs about $15K,” Persinger said. “We pay for all of it for them, and we pray for a day that there is not a need for what we do at the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.”

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; it is closed on Sunday.

For more information about Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, visit its website at www.expressoil.com/stores/riverview/fl/0831/ or call 813-499-9606. The shop is located at 11690 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, next to Culver’s.