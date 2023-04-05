Young Innovators Academy Celebrates New Location With A Ribbon-cutting

Young Innovators Academy is expanding to the Tampa area with its first location now open at 16641 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. It recently celebrated the new location with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

The founders of Young Innovators Academy have a rich background in education and have developed a unique curriculum for their academies using new research on how the brain works and how children learn. Young Innovators not only develop what they must know but also mindsets, attitudes, values and skills to prepare the next generation for a fast-changing world.

For more information, visit www.younginnovatorsacademy.com.

Mike Neill Joins Fidelity Mortgage Loans

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon-cutting for Mike Neill with Fidelity Mortgage Loans. While Fidelity has been serving the Tampa Bay area since 1994, Mike is the newest representative in the Valrico area. Connect with Mike on Facebook at mikeneillmortgagebrokerFL.

For more information or for questions to help navigate this ever-changing lending market, visit www.mikeneillmortgagebroker.com, call 813-892-8666 or email mikeneillmlo@gmail.com.

Swing Band Concert At Presbyterian Church Of Bloomingdale

Come and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music and dance at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. It is hosting a swing band concert, featuring live music by Riverside Jukebox, on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Concertgoers will hear music from the big band era up to the 1980s. Tickets for the event are available at www.pcob.us/events and cost $20 per person or $30 per couple.

1916 Irish Pub Opens New Location In Brandon

Chuck Jameison, Fernando Rodriguez and Duke Mendel, owners of 1916 Irish Pub, have just opened their third location at 906 W. Robertson St. in Brandon. The pub offers authentic Irish cuisine with a contemporary twist including shepherd’s pie, Irish stew and fish and chips. A wide range of craft beers accompany the food, as well as delicious sounding cocktails.

Visit its website at www.1916irishpub.com to see the full food and drink menus. A calendar is also online, where upcoming events are listed; look for live music announcements. The other 1916 locations are in Plant City and Lakeland.

White Oak Cottage Celebrates One-year Anniversary

The White Oak Cottage, a home decor boutique, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its upscale restaurant with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia, its restaurant hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dinner reservations for between the hours of 5-8 p.m. are recommended; reserve by calling 813-650-0054. For more information, visit www.thewhiteoakcottage.com.

PF Auto Glass Celebrates 29 Years In Business

Riverview residents Pat and Donna Fore have successfully owned and operated PF Auto Glass since 1994 and are celebrating 29 years of serving customers throughout Hillsborough County. PF Auto Glass offers prompt mobile auto glass services, personalized customer service, assistance with auto insurance claims for damaged auto glass and a full lifetime warranty on all car window repairs.

For more information, visit its website at www.pfautoglass.com or call 813-741-3633.

Paulette Y. Merchant LLC Provides Real Estate Services

Paulette Y. Merchant LLC is based at 109 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. It provides representation for buying or selling real estate, whether for primary homes, second homes and/or investment properties, and shares with buyers and sellers what is happening in the housing market at any given time, ensuring that they can make educated decisions regarding their housing budget or sales price.

It also takes the time to sit down with people to discuss their need and wants, as well as educate them about the process of buying and selling in Florida. Plus, it’s able to refer local vendors that may be required, such as movers, locksmiths and handyman services.

For more information, visit its website at https://paulette.kw.com/ or call 813-652-5472 (mobile) or 813-641-8300 (office) to make an appointment.