Clara Reynolds Receives 2023 Ellsworth G. Simmons Good Government Award

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners awarded the 2023 Ellsworth G. Simmons Good Government Award to Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

In her time as the president and CEO, Clara has overseen expanded partnerships with the tax collector’s office, public schools and the airport; collaborations with fire and law enforcement agencies; the addition of a human trafficking care coordinator; and most recently the addition of a second dedicated Sexual Assault Services location in Southern Hillsborough County.

All of these achievements were possible thanks to Reynolds working alongside elected officials to meet the needs of the community.

Twin Creeks Celebrates Five-year Anniversary

Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care recently celebrated its five-year anniversary with a multichamber ribbon-cutting, which included Valrico FishHawk, Riverview and South County chambers of commerce. Twin Creeks is a state-of-the-art community with senior living professionals who are highly trained to offer residents quality care and richness through stimulating activities and programs that make life more rewarding.

It is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, just south of the Bell Shoals Road/FishHawk Boulevard/Boyette Road intersection. For more information, visit its website at www.twincreeksretire.com.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Receives Patient Safety Excellence Award™

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places it among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute-care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

“This award highlights HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and its caregivers who are committed to patients and safety standards,” said Tripp Owings, chief executive officer at HCA Florida Hospital. “We take pride in meeting and exceeding established standards as we prevent serious patient injuries, avoid preventable complications and mortalities and eliminate harm throughout the hospital.”

PF Auto Glass Celebrates 29 Years In Business

Riverview residents Pat and Donna Fore have successfully owned and operated PF Auto Glass since 1994 and are celebrating 29 years of serving customers throughout Hillsborough County. PF Auto Glass offers prompt mobile auto glass services, personalized customer service, assistance with auto insurance claims for damaged auto glass and a full lifetime warranty on all car window repairs.

For more information, visit its website at www.pfautoglass.com or call 813-741-3633.