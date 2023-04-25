The Family Fun Tour, an exciting, one-of-a-kind compilation of various entertainment acts, live shows, animals and stunts, is making its first stop in Tampa at the end of the month. Cool Zoo, an educational and interactive wildlife experience, is coming together with the Fearless Flores, Dog Lovers Day and Robot Renegades for the first time ever at the Family Fun Tour.

This tour is a two-day-only event being held at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa, on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy and participate in all four exhibits at this once-in-a-lifetime event, and all pets are welcome for a small fee.

The Family Fun Tour includes the ‘Zoo Zone,’ which features Cool Zoo’s animal walk-through experience, where attendees will get up close and interact with exotic creatures such as sloths, lemurs, monkeys and kangaroos, as well as a ‘down on the farm’ area with goats, pigs, chickens and ducks. This zone will also feature the Cool Zoo exotic bird show, an animal adoption station and a Q&A session to learn all of the behind-the-scenes information from the zoo.

The ‘Thrill Zone’ features the Fearless Flores Family as seen on America’s Got Talent. This zone will include death-defying stunts on motorcycles in the ‘Globe of Death,’ aerial trapeze acts, a rare viewing of plate spinning and Megamorph, a real-life Transformer. Guests will even have the opportunity to get inside the motorcycle stunt globe and experience the thrill of a virtual world with VR stations.

The ‘Pet Zone’ includes Dog Lovers Days, a 70 x 40 lure course where your dog can be the star of the show in this obstacle course and see if they have what it takes to win the pet contest. Attendees are highly encouraged to bring their furry family members and watch them show off or unlock their unknown capabilities on this course.

The ‘Science Zone’ features Robot Renegades, where guests can see live robot fighting, learn about building robots, drive a robot and meet real builders in the robot community, such as Andrea Gellatly from Discovery’s hit TV show, BattleBots.

The Family Fun Tour is jam-packed with entertainment and interactive experiences suitable for all ages and all members of the family (including the furry ones). Don’t miss out on this fun and thrilling two-day event. Click here to purchase your tickets: https://coolzoo.ticketspice.com/family-fun-tour.