Twin Creeks Celebrates Five-year Anniversary

Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care recently celebrated its five-year anniversary with a multichamber ribbon-cutting, which included Valrico FishHawk, Riverview and South County chambers of commerce. Twin Creeks is a state-of-the-art community with senior living professionals who are highly trained to offer residents quality care and richness through stimulating activities and programs that make life more rewarding.

It is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, just south of the Bell Shoals Road/FishHawk Boulevard/Boyette Road intersection. For more information, visit its website at www.twincreeksretire.com.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Receives Patient Safety Excellence Award™

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places it among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute-care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

“This award highlights HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and its caregivers who are committed to patients and safety standards,” said Tripp Owings, chief executive officer at HCA Florida Hospital. “We take pride in meeting and exceeding established standards as we prevent serious patient injuries, avoid preventable complications and mortalities and eliminate harm throughout the hospital.”

White Oak Cottage Celebrates One-year Anniversary

The White Oak Cottage, a home decor boutique, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its upscale restaurant with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia, its restaurant hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dinner reservations for between the hours of 5-8 p.m. are recommended; reserve by calling 813-650-0054. For more information, visit www.thewhiteoakcottage.com.

PF Auto Glass Celebrates 29 Years In Business

Riverview residents Pat and Donna Fore have successfully owned and operated PF Auto Glass since 1994 and are celebrating 29 years of serving customers throughout Hillsborough County. PF Auto Glass offers prompt mobile auto glass services, personalized customer service, assistance with auto insurance claims for damaged auto glass and a full lifetime warranty on all car window repairs.

For more information, visit its website at www.pfautoglass.com or call 813-741-3633.

Mike Neill Joins Fidelity Mortgage Loans

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon-cutting for Mike Neill with Fidelity Mortgage Loans. While Fidelity has been serving the Tampa Bay area since 1994, Neill is the newest representative in the Valrico area. Connect with Neill on Facebook at mikeneillmortgagebrokerFL.

For more information or for questions to help navigate this ever-changing lending market, visit www.mikeneillmortgagebroker.com, call 813-892-8666 or email mikeneillmlo@gmail.com.

Swing Band Concert At Presbyterian Church Of Bloomingdale

Come and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music and dance at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. It is hosting a swing band concert, featuring live music by Riverside Jukebox, on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Concertgoers will hear music from the big band era up to the 1980s. Tickets for the event are available at www.pcob.us/events and cost $20 per person or $30 per couple.