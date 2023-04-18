Bloomingdale High School Is Performing Little Shop Of Horrors

Bloomingdale High School will be putting on its spring musical, Little Shop of Horrors, for two nights on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The play is a horror-comedy rock musical about a florist who raises a plant that feeds on human flesh. Tickets are available for $10 at the door.

Mother’s Day Charity Gift Fair At Twin Lakes Of Brandon

Twin Lakes of Brandon is hosting a gift fair on Saturday, May 6 to support the Fishhawk Lions Club. The event will be held in beautiful Zeina Park, located at 3054 Lake Michaela Blvd. in Valrico, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone to enjoy, and lots of items perfect for Mother’s Day gifts.

Bill Wimble Memorial Golf Event

The sixth annual Bill Wimble Memorial Golf event will take place at River Hills Country Club on Sunday, April 23. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by tee off at 1 p.m. Individual entry is $130 and team entry $500, which include a boxed lunch, free beer, a swag bag and an awards dinner following the event at The Landing.

Tickets for the awards dinner are available separately for $25. There will also be raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the event will benefit Victory Junction Kids Camp.

Hillsborough County Hiring For Seasonal Parks & Rec Jobs

School will be let out soon for the summer, and many of those children will enroll in Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation summer camp programs. This means that the county is now hiring recreation leaders for the season. The jobs are 40 hours a week and last for 10 weeks. Summer camp leaders will work with children ages 5-16 years old in a variety of educational and outdoor recreational activities.

Applicants must have first-aid and CPR certification before starting, along with a driver’s license and having graduated high school or earned a GED certificate. To apply, go to www.hcflgov.net/jobs.

Kerby’s Nursery Fruit Tree Seminar

When it comes to fresh fruit, there is nothing better than biting into ripe, juicy fruit that you just picked from your own garden. In the Kerby’s Nursery Fruit Tree Seminar, the various fruit trees that grow in our area and how to care for them will be discussed.

Registration is not required, and the seminar is free. Be sure to visit the green house at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Drive Out Pediatric Cancer Golf Tournament

Small but Mighty Heroes is hosting its first Drive Out Pediatric Cancer charity golf tournament on Saturday, May 13. The tournament will take place at Summerfield Crossing Golf Course, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The entry price is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome.

For more information, visit https://smallbutmightyheroes.org/ or email info@smallbutmightyheroes.org.

Forever Family Market

The Sylvia Thomas Center at 500 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon is hosting a Forever Family Market on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and see items from a wide variety of local vendors, including jewelry, wooden signs, resin art, candles and much more. Make sure that you visit the Sylvia Thomas Center tent for delicious bake sale items. Admission is free.