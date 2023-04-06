Join Experienced Autism Alliance in helping to spread awareness and show support for families affected by autism at its first annual Golf ‘Fore Autism’ Tournament & Fundraiser.

“The funds raised at our charity tournament will allow Experienced Autism Alliance to continue assisting, supporting and empowering parents and caregivers with children and adults with autism throughout the year in our community,” said Tanya Hines, organizer of the event.

The golf tournament itself is held by Experienced Autism Alliance of Florida and will raise money to donate to and help those affected by autism. Since April is Autism Awareness Month, Hines and Experienced Autism Alliance believe this is the best time to hold the event. In addition, there’s no better time to support a local Hillsborough County charity.

“The golf tournament will be a fun-filled, 18-hole charity golf competition on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Freedom Fairways Golf Course, Sun City,” said Hines.

Check-in time for the tournament will be held at 7 a.m., with the ball drops at 8:15 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to enter in teams of four or individually. The individual entry fee is $100 and will include the golf entry itself, one drink ticket and a ticket for both breakfast and lunch. The foursome entry fee is $400 and will consist of golf entries, drink tickets for each person in your party, breakfast and lunch tickets as well as entries into the putting contest.

Each participant in the golf tournament will be treated to a continental breakfast before the ball drops. Competitors will also be treated to a lunch consisting of pulled pork, chicken tenders, baked beans and coleslaw. Jell-O shots and cocktails will be provided as well for those with drink tickets.

There will be a few miscellaneous activities too, such as the wagon of cheer raffle, the lotto board raffle and a ball drop Raffle. Other contests will include the hole-in-one contest and the longest-drive contest. Raffle baskets will also be offered for everyone to enter with a minimum value of $50.

Experienced Autism Alliance of Florida would also like to thank RE/MAX Bayside in Apollo Beach for being the top event sponsor. The charity also encourages other businesses and individuals to sponsor the event, as no donation is too small.

The golf tournament will be held on April 28 at the Freedom Fairways Golf Course & Tennis Club and run from 7 a.m.-12 Noon. To sponsor this event and find more details, please visit http://autismalliancefl.org/become-an-event-sponsor-or-vendor/.