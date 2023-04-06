Tampa Theatre will present the 10th annual Family Favorites classic movie series during the month of April. Tampa Theatre has been a favorite destination for area moviegoers for generations. This April, the next generation of young fans will get the chance to see some of their parents’ most beloved childhood films on the big screen.

Tampa Theatre will also be offering a discounted ticket rate for children ages 3-12. Older children will be admitted for just $8, and an adult ticket is $10. It is hoped that the discounted ticket price will appeal to families looking for an affordable weekend outing in downtown Tampa.

Jill Witecki, Tampa Theatre’s vice president and director of marketing, said, “This is the only classic movie series for which we offer a child’s price.”

Witecki added, “While many of our summer and holiday classic offerings are family-friendly, this is the series that we program specifically with families in mind. I want parents to be able to introduce their kids to some of their own favorite movies from childhood and experience that nostalgia of seeing them on the big screen again.”

First up, come see the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. The film is rated PG.

Next, come back on Sunday, April 9 at 3 p.m. for a showing of the fantasy The NeverEnding Story. The film is rated PG.

On Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre will present the drama Akeelah and the Bee. The film is rated PG.

See the sci-fi thriller Tron on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. The film is rated PG.

Finally, on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre will present the Disney animated classic Toy Story. The film is rated G.

Prior to the showing of Toy Story, guests can pose in front of the green screen and take home a free 4” by 6” souvenir photo. This special event is made possible courtesy of presenting sponsor Bank of America. Guests can get their photo starting at 2 p.m. in the Tampa Theatre lobby.

Tickets for the Family Favorites classic movies are available at the box office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa, or online at www.tampatheatre.org.