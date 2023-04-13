Jason Miller, owner of Handyman Miller Inc., was born and raised in Ruskin, and his wife is Amy, who is from Apollo Beach. The couple lived in Temple Terrace for a while and then lived in North Carolina for four years before moving to Riverview, where they currently live.

“I have always worked in construction and technology and have experience in many different fields of construction, including aluminum, screening, steel buildings and wood-frame homes from the ground up,” Miller said. “I have worked in Southern Hillsborough County most of my life.”

Miller started doing side work in addition to his full-time job to make extra money as a teen.

“After many years of learning many different trades and perfect timing, I decided to trust God and take a leap of faith and go full time with my own business in 2012,” Miller said. “I planned to keep it small, but my quality of work grew my business. I needed help. So, I slowly decided to add two employees that I know well and trust. The work we put out and the type of people working for me is very important. The reputation of my company is everything.”

If you ask Miller what makes his business different from others in the area, he’ll tell you about his quality of work and the level of customer service he gives his clients.

“I truly care about my customers and the quality of work that we do,” Miller said. “My employees have to give quality work. I only have two employees that I have carefully vetted, and I know they do the same quality work that I do and expect. We also do not take payments for jobs until they are complete. We do our best to make sure we run a legit and completely legal business.”

Miller also loves the variety his business brings him.

“It is something different every day,” Miller said. “I also get to meet many very interesting people. I love working with my hands, building and fixing things, along with being able to get creative and fix issues that are uncommon or odd.”

Keeping things local is very important to Miller and his team.

“Local is very important to me,” Miller said. “When companies are local, they usually care about the people they serve even more. I have grown up working in different construction businesses in this area. I love to help when elderly customers have been taken advantage of and then call me to come fix what another person has either ruined or not fixed correctly.”

If you would like to learn more about the services Miller and his team offer, visit their website at www.handymanmiller.com. Call Jason for a free estimate at 813-503-5774.