With over 20 years as a financial professional, Elijah Heath of Heath Wealth Management is dedicated to helping individuals and families pursue their financial goals.

He uses his established processes in an effort to address quality investments with the appropriate financial goal, taking into consideration each client’s comfort zone, risks and volatility into account. His experience through many different market cycles provides the understanding to help his clients structure the proper portfolio allocation in striving to weather the storms of uncertainty.

Heath has lived in the Brandon area for more than 45 years.

“I grew up here and raised my children here,” Heath said. “I recently downsized and moved to downtown Tampa. I have been helping my clients with financial planning for 23 years. In 2019, I went out on my own and started Heath Wealth Management.”

In addition, he is a past president of the Rotary Club of Bloomingdale/FishHawk, having served on the board in a number of different capacities over the years, and is the co-founder of this club’s successful ongoing fundraiser, the Winthrop Crawfish Festival, which has raised in excess of $100,000 for local charities. He earned the title of 2013 Honorary Mayor of Riverview as a result of the funds he’s raised.

“I am committed to making our community a better place to live, work and play,” Heath said.

If you ask Heath what makes his business different from other wealth management companies in the area, he will tell you it’s that he and his team are focused on you, the client.

“It’s about our clients, not us,” Heath said. “My staff and I help our clients identify and prioritize their long-term goals. We listen to what is important and work together through their lives to help keep them on track. We help to identify potential blind spots that could cause them to fall short of their goals and create strategies to manage these risks. We focus on retirement, investments, tax, estate, insurance and education planning.”

Keeping things local is also important to Heath and his team.

“We are not a big-box brokerage shop with a one-size-fits-all cookie-cutter approach,” Heath said. “We customize our plans to fit the needs and expectations of our clients. We are big supporters of keeping things local and helping other small businesses within our community.”

If you’d like to learn more about the services offered at Heath Wealth Management, visit its website at https://heathwealth.com/ or call Heath at 813-556-7171. Its office is located at 620 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.