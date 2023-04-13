One of the community’s staple jewelry and repair shops has purchased a new storefront right in the heart of Brandon.

McAuley Fine Jewelry is now located at 201 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon and is excited to host a new grand opening event this summer. Though McAuley Fine Jewelry is still waiting on some final touches before it opens the new doors, the team is eager to share the new store with customers.

“We’re really excited to have had the opportunity to buy a building in the heart of Brandon. It’s literally the building directly behind ours,” said Jennifer McAuley, co-owner of McAuley Fine Jewelry.

The grand opening event will be Saturday, May 20 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and will include free jewelry checks and cleanings, raffles, custom jewelry design, watch and jewelry repairs along with a “previously loved” jewelry sale.

Through the move, two tenants remain in the building, Divine Glow Aesthetics and Carmen’s Tailoring, while Audibel Hearing Center has moved by Bill’s Prescription Center.

McAuley Fine Jewelry offers experienced team members to aid with jewelry and watch repairs, custom design work as well as purchasing your gold. The shop has a tight group of employees, many of whom stayed with McAuley Fine Jewelry after Martin’s Jewelers closed. The team members at McAuley Fine Jewelry have a wide skill set to assist customers.

When designing a piece, the experts at the shop suggest doing research online to find images of jewelry you like. This will give inspiration and direction for the team to help create the perfect piece at your consultation. If there is a specific item you are looking for that McAuley Fine Jewelry does not have, many times the team will be able to order from one of McAuley Fine Jewelry’s U.S. vendors with next-day delivery.

When the owners of Martin’s Jewelers retired in 2017, the McAuley family took over the storefront to continue serving the area as the previous owners had. McAuley Fine Jewelry is now moving into a new building near the old location in order to continue growing and help more customers with their jewelry needs. And while it may not be Martin’s Jewelers anymore, the beloved owner of Martin’s Jewelers, Joe Martin, still works for the shop, claiming he failed retirement.