High 5 Inc. is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday, May 20 with free activities and games for the community and the dedication of their new memorial garden.

The event will be held to celebrate 60 years of teaching community members of all ages how to swim and be safe in the water. High 5 will host games, guest speakers, activities and food for those who come to the celebration.

“This will be a free community event where not only will we be celebrating 60 years of impact and driving our mission in the Brandon community and beyond, but we will also be hosting our Blue Wave Swim-A-Thon, Candy Corsi Memorial Garden Dedication, Pool Project Dedication [and] celebrating National Learn to Swim Day,” said director of family experience Jada Spano.

The Memorial Garden will be dedicated to Candy Corsi, former director of Training and Recreation for the Intellectually Disabled, Enhancing Their Natural Talents (TRIDENT), who passed away in 2021.

“Her two sons still remain in the program today, and High 5/Team TRIDENT wanted to create a way to celebrate her forever,” said Spano. “… All proceeds benefit our special-needs education pillar by providing supplies and resources for projects just like this one.”

Team TRIDENT has learned hydroponics and basic craftsmanship skills during the construction of the memorial garden. While the garden is still being built, it will be dedicated at the event to encourage the community to visit in the future.

In addition to six decades of teaching individuals how to swim, High 5 has served the community with an emphasis on its five pillars: after-school, learn to swim, special-needs education, sports and recreation and community partnerships.

“We encourage families, friends, athletes, past/present program participants, community leaders and businesses, and everyone else, to come enjoy this memorable day with us,” said Spano.

The anniversary celebration will take place at the High 5 facility from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. High 5 is located off U.S. Highway 60 on Beverly Boulevard.

To donate to the memorial garden, visit https://qtego.net/donate/trident. For more information on the nonprofit organization, visit their website at www.high5inc.org or call 813-689-0908.