Dillon Rose-Bailey is a budding star for the Bloomingdale High School football program. The young quarterback showed promise for the Bulls last season, leading the team with 10 passing touchdowns in just six starts.

The 6’2,” 185-pound gunslinger was thrust into the spotlight last season after senior leader James Coney went down with an injury. The freshman came in and immediately won his first career start against rival Durant. He continued to show poise throughout the season, throwing 10 touchdown passes for 1,048 yards and rushing for two.

“I was just shocked how fast the game was for me,” said Rose-Bailey. “Once I started the third game, the pace started to move how I wanted it to.”

The traditional pocket passer already has a D-I offer from Florida Atlantic University and has participated in many showcase camps throughout the country in his young career. QB Hit List has him ranked fifth in the class of 2026 for QBs in the state of Florida and 24th in the nation. He’s competed in several camps in Texas and won MVP in two showcases called ‘The VI’ and ‘The Show by NXGEN.’ He was Quarterback Universe first runner-up in St. Louis, Missouri as well. Rose-Bailey recently went on an unofficial visit to the University of South Florida.

Former Bloomingdale football head coach Jake Coulson believes that Rose-Bailey will be a future power five QB and has all the intangibles. He said that the pro-style QB plays beyond his years, works extremely hard at his craft, has a great arm, can read defenses, is a great leader, is very coachable and, most importantly, wants to be great.

“He wants the ball, He’s not scared of pressure and being put in pressure type situations,” said Coulson. “That’s what makes him really good. The longer he plays at that speed of level, he’s just going to continue to get better.”

Coulson remembers fondly when the freshman came in for James Coney in the preseason classic against a high-powered defense in Berkley Prep and immediately completed two straight passes. He had the utmost confidence in the young QB.

“By the time that dude’s a junior, he’s going to be a freak of nature,” said Coulson. “He already has one big-time offer and I think they’ll start coming in pretty soon, especially after these guys get out there and watch him in the spring game.”

Rose-Bailey said that he’s working on his speed and arm strength and studying coverages this off-season. He is confident in his team and hopes to help them win districts and go to the playoffs.

“I know people are watching and any bad move I make can downgrade me, so I’m just going to continue to work hard and not stop.”