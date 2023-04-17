The Hillsborough County Extension Office is an education service provided by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Services (IFAS) and Hillsborough County. The Extension Services provides a variety of services including education and information. Its services are provided to Hillsborough County residents through workshops, publications and mass media.

Lisa Leslie, an Extension agent for family and consumer sciences, explained, “Classes are offered online for the general public. There are in-person classes available upon request to groups. For example, I do a weekly class for Brewster College ESOL students.”

Leslie added, “We offer an on-demand class called Building Financial Stability which people can participate at their own pace and own time. This class offers an opportunity to learn basic strategies to achieve financial stability. Registration is free and ongoing.”

Leslie said, “We also offer an on-demand class called Florida Master Money Mentor Training. This nine-module training is for people seeking to volunteer, looking for professional development or just increase their knowledge and help friends and family. One hundred percent discounts are available to those who need to have the $45.95 fee waived. They just need to complete the scholarship form.”

As this is tax season, residents should know Hillsborough County Extension Service is offering a link to free tax software to residents whose adjusted gross income on the tax return does not exceed $73,000.

Leslie explained, “Adjusted gross income does not include things like tax deductible contributions to retirement plans or Health Savings Accounts. To receive the link, complete a short form at https://go.ufl.edu/taxreturn and provide your name, email and zip code. Once the form is completed, you will instantly be provided the free link to a robust tax software program. If requested, one-on-one assistance can be provided via web conference, telephone or email by providing a telephone number and a best time to contact.”

Once the form is completed, an IRS VITA-certified Extension agent will reach out to you to schedule an appointment. Please note, assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Hillsborough County Extension Office has been offering services since 1914. Leslie said, “Classes are offered to enable people to improve their financial situation and for the good of the community.”

The Hillsborough County Extension Office is located at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner. To register and get more information, please visit www.hcflgov.net/extension.