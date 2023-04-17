Are you ready to rock? The RP Funding Center is excited to announce the 2023 series lineup for Classic Albums Live, as it returns with five iconic album performances. The RP Funding Center would like to thank Southern Homes for coming on board as an event sponsor for the 2023 series.

Performed “note for note, cut for cut,” the Classic Albums Live Concert Series starts off on Thursday, May 18 with a selection voted as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s ‘Greatest Albums of All Time,’ Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedoes.

Then, on Sunday, July 16, an album which has sold over 18 million copies worldwide, Supertramp’s Breakfast in America, followed by the platinum rock ’n’ roll Led Zeppelin album Physical Graffiti on Sunday, August 27, which combines several musical styles into one eclectic masterpiece.

Next is the widely acclaimed, chart-topping 1983 album Synchronicity by the Police on Thursday, October 19, and wrapping up the series is Classic Albums Live’s Lithium Show, featuring the music of Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and others on Friday, December 15.

The start time for all performances is 7:30 p.m.

To see all five of these great performances performed “note for note, cut for cut,” then look no further and become a Classic Albums Live Series subscriber. For $170, you get a ticket to each concert, preferred seating, free parking and 10 percent off concessions, plus a savings of over $30 when purchasing a subscription.

The new-subscriber series passes are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. Service charges may apply. Series passes are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office or calling 863-834-8111. For event information, visit www.rpfundingcenter.com. Dates and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa in Lakeland, off I-4 on Lime Street, just a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ticket information, call the center’s box office or visit its website.