The Tampa Bay Lightning and The Mosaic Company are proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Goals for Food program, which supports food-insecure residents across the Tampa Bay region.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Goals for Food program in partnership with Mosaic,” said Mark Pitts, chief operating officer of Vinik Sports Group. “This program has been instrumental in supporting food-insecure families in our community, and we look forward to continuing this important work with Mosaic to support hunger relief efforts.”

Mosaic’s Goals for Food program donates $1,000 for every goal and $1,500 for every hat trick scored by a Lightning player during the 2022-23 season. At the end of the season, the total donation will be distributed among 12 local food partner organizations dedicated to ending food insecurity throughout West Central Florida.

Since its inception in 2013, the Goals for Food partnership has profoundly impacted the lives of food-insecure residents, providing more than 9.8 million meals over the last decade.

On February 23, Mosaic employees, community partners and Lightning fans came together to celebrate this milestone and continue to raise awareness about the need to support food insecure families in West Central Florida. Also, that evening, in support of the Goals for Food program, the Lightning hosted a food drive to benefit Metropolitan Ministries at Ford Thunder Alley before their game against the Buffalo Sabres at AMALIE Arena. Fans in attendance were invited to participate by donating nonperishable food items.

“Mosaic is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work, and our partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning through the Goals for Food program is one way we can make a difference,” said Bruce Bodine, Mosaic’s senior vice president – North America. “We are proud to celebrate 10 years of this important program and remain dedicated to ending food insecurity in our region.”

For more information about the Goals for Food program and Mosaic’s commitment to local communities, visit https://mosaicfloridaphosphate.com/.