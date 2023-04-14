The Confidence & Leadership Foundation was recently selected by Mosaic to be a community partner for its commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion. Through this partnership, they will be able to offer free programming to several Title I schools in the Tampa Bay area.

“We were honored to be selected by Mosaic and look forward to making an impact on the populations we serve through this partnership,” said Nancy Lemon, executive director for the foundation. “We can now offer our programs after school to kids that can really use the additional tools, guidance and support.”

The foundation supports programs offered by Girls & Boys With Confidence that focus on the development of positive self-esteem and strong character. The programs help elementary-age children learn life skills and strategies for managing through the challenges they might experience, such as exclusion, bullying, distorted body image, diversity, friendships, perfectionism, etc.

“We understand the impact of the foundation’s work for girls and boys in under-resourced communities within Hillsborough County. Mosaic is committed to supporting that impact by providing financial support and resources to increase the capacity and reach of the Foundation,” said Sarah Fedorchuk, Mosaic’s vice president of government and public affairs for North America.

Currently, Girls & Boys With Confidence is offering free programming through The Confidence & Leadership Foundation to several Title I schools, including McDonald, Mintz, Booker T. Washington and Burney elementary schools, with more to be added later this spring and in the fall.

The Confidence & Leadership Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was formed in the fall of 2019 to help support Girls & Boys With Confidence in two main areas: scholarships and Title I school programming.

Its mission is: “Providing all youth the opportunity to grow their self-confidence to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

For more information on The Confidence & Leadership Foundation, email info@confidenceandleadership.org. Girls With Confidence and Boys With Confidence are located at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia; visit www.girlswithconfidence.com for additional programming information.