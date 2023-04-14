The Running of the Bulls 5K is on Saturday, May 20 at Bloomingdale High School. The 5K is a favorite community event bringing in runners and walkers from all over the area, along with current students and BSHS alumni. Participants will enjoy the race knowing they are making a difference for students.

The 5K supports the Bloomingdale band and is made possible by local business sponsorships, such as premium sponsors Acropolis Greek Taverna in Riverview and The Jeep Depot.

Nick Baxter, 2022 race winner, is enthusiastic about running the race again. He said there are many reasons why he enjoys the Running of the Bulls 5K.

“Running of the Bulls is a great race and I’m excited to get back to the on-campus course this year. It’s always very well organized and has a fun community atmosphere with the drumline, local vendors and student volunteers. Plus, it always has some very speedy high school kids to test yourself against. On top of all that, the race supports the high school band and it’s always good to race locally where it helps the community. I look forward to racing it again,” Baxter said.

Jon Sever, supervisor of secondary music for Hillsborough County schools and former Bloomingdale band director, said the 5K provides invaluable support for Bloomingdale’s band. Sever enjoys how the event brings the community and band together. He explained that the band students and families volunteer for the race, and the race participants are supporting the band program.

“The 5K reaches part of our community that in turn supports the Bloomingdale band. It’s reciprocal because the event brings together two interest groups helping each other,” Sever said.

The Running of the Bulls 5K starts at 8 a.m. It starts and finishes on the track and uses the sidewalks, roads and parking lots on campus. Registered participants receive a Dri-FIT shirt and finishers receive medals. The race is timed by Bay City Timing, and the winners of each age group receive medals. Registration is $35.

To register for the 5K visit, https://raceroster.com/events/2023/72397/running-of-the-bulls-5k.

For more information, email bloomingdalebulls5k@gmail.com.