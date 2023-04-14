Summer 2023 registration is open for all new and returning students at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Classes begin on Monday, May 15 online and at all campus and satellite locations. Registration is available at www.hccfl.edu/registernow for existing students. Registration and application information for new students can be found at www.hccfl.edu/admissions.

HCC offers flexible class schedules and course delivery options, which allow students to study at their own pace without compromising their work or family obligations. Options include:

• On-campus, with face-to-face instruction and scheduled class meetings at one of HCC’s five campuses or satellite locations.

• Hybrid courses, which combine in-person and online delivery.

• Simulcast courses, which combine online video conferencing and an on-campus component.

• Online, with live class meetings. Faculty and students are online at the same time for the class meetings with additional online work done on their own.

• Online, with no mandatory live class meetings. Instructor communication and feedback is through Canvas.

• Flexible-start courses that start at various times throughout the semester, including one 12-week session, one 10-week session, one eight-week session and three five-week sessions.

Tuition at HCC is significantly less than the cost of public universities, private colleges and for-profit institutions. The college was recently listed as the only Florida college with the lowest net price among other U.S. two-year public institutions, via the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees.

For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.