A diverse group of local leaders from across Tampa Bay have joined to develop the Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering on permanent, year-round, cost-effective ferry service.

Tanya Doran, a lifelong South Hillsborough County resident and the former CEO and president of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, will serve as the alliance’s founding president and CEO.

“I am honored to lead the Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance alongside our incredible Board,” said Doran. “As the South Hillsborough County population continues to grow, adding a sustainable ferry service to connect all of Tampa Bay, utilizing our untapped waterways is a wise decision.”

The alliance announced its founding board of directors, including:

• Michael Ball — retired Naval officer.

• Bryce Bowden — member of the Hillsborough County Planning Commission.

• Joe Eletto — veteran and military focused support organizations.

• Fred Fallman — retired United States Air Force.

• Kelly Flannery — South Tampa Chamber president and CEO.

• Chris Steinocher — St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

• Nancy Stevens — Tampa Bay Sierra Club conservation chair.

Board secretary Joe Eletto is a Vietnam-era veteran and chairman of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee. “As a military and veteran advocate, a ferry is a win-win for us all and the only transportation option that will improve these heroes’ quality of life by giving them back well over an hour with their family each day,” said Eletto,

The organization will operate independently but in cooperation with the currently operating seasonal Cross Bay Ferry system, which is a unique public-private partnership between Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, St. Petersburg, Tampa and HMS Ferries.

The Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance’s initial goals are to secure expedited permanent ferry service in the Tampa Bay region, including a commuter connection between South Hillsborough County and MacDill Air Force Base alongside service between St. Petersburg, Tampa and South Hillsborough County.

“The fact is we have a tremendous, untapped resource right at our shorelines,” said Doran. “With community buy-in and committed local leadership, we can bring reliable ferry service to communities across the entire region.”

To learn more, visit www.tampabayferriesalliance.org.