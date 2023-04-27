The FishHawk Wolfpack Cheer Team is starting a challenger team for athletes with special needs that want to take part in their cheer program.

Callie Hancock, a junior student at Newsome High School and member of the Wolfpack Cheer Team, started the challenger team to create an inclusive and fun opportunity for her peers with special needs.

“Junior Alyssa Gardner and I were both Wolfpack cheerleaders when we were younger. … We wanted to give kids of different abilities an opportunity to make memories like us,” explained Callie.

The team will offer a way for athletes with special needs to stay active and engaged with their friends while being supported by their coaches and teammates. Callie was inspired by her younger sister, Leyton, who has cerebral palsy, to create a team to reach FishHawk kids with special needs.

“She is my biggest inspiration and I have seen everything she has been through. As she has gotten older, it has been harder and harder for her to participate in younger kid activities. This program allows her and other special needs kids in our community to participate in ways that they normally cannot,” said Callie.

The co-ed team will start on Tuesday, August 1, with practices on Monday nights. Callie is hoping to have around 10 athletes on the cheer squad in their inaugural season. Students between 5-18 years old can register online for $150, which includes a practice set, uniform and bow. Callie and Gardner will coach the team, using their experience with the Wolfpack Cheer Team to guide their new cheerleaders.

“I was not surprised at all. Callie is the hardest working, motivated and driven teenager I know. She has always been the absolute best big sister to Leyton,” said Callie’s mother, Malinda Hancock. “… Callie and Alyssa will be the most amazing coaches.”

The Wolfpack Cheer Team are six-time national champions in their 17th year in the FishHawk community. The recreational cheer program is located off Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia.

For more information on the cheer team or to register for the challenger team or other 2023 teams, visit their Facebook page, go to www.fishhawkwolfpack.com or contact fhwolfpackcheercoordinator@gmail.com.