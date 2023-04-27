THE RIDE: Four-door, up-to-six-passenger 2023 Toyota Tundra 4×4 Capstone CrewMax full-size pickup.

DOWN THE ROAD: Sitting on a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame, the Toyota offers a composed ride while absorbing the bumps of rough surfaces with skill and sure-footedness.

TECH & PERFORMANCE: Forget the previous 5.6-liter V8. It has been replaced by an outstanding i-FORCE MAX 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine paired with a bell-housing electric motor/generator. The 288V nickel-metal hydride battery sits under the rear seat. The result is 437 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 583 pounds-feet of torque at 2,400 rpm while mated to a 10-speed auto gearbox. Suspension has been totally revamped with a newly developed independent double-wishbone front while the rear gets a multilink with coil springs. The electric power rack-and-pinion steering has a solid and communicative feel, making the pickup easy to place at sharp curves. Tow capacity is an astonishing 10,340 pounds.

LOOK & FEEL: Exclusive for our brawny, notched, athletic Capstone edition is a color-keyed outer frame grille while chrome decks up the inner mesh pattern, mirror caps, Tundra tailgate inserts and trim accents. Climb into the cabin and you won’t find a reason to complain about space, which is abundant, starting with 10-way power driver and four-way front-passenger, cooled/heated two-toned (black/white), semi-aniline seats. Gone is the small 7-inch infotainment screen, replaced by a massive 14-inch display atop the center stack. Toyota buffs will love the traditional volume button for the audio. It stays! Clear digital gauges for speedometer, tachometer, tow gauges and fuel readings will be appreciated by any driver. The voltmeter, coolant temperature, fuel and engine oil pressure are easy to read. A dial on the dash offers the option of 2WD, 4X2Hi and 4X4Lo. There also is an adjustable tie-down cleat 5.5-foot-long bed that can haul 4-by-8 plywood sheets. Other amenities include the dual auto AC, head-up display, power panoramic moonroof, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, 60/40 fold-up rear seat, power running board, rear door sunshades, easy lower-and-lift tailgate, American walnut woodgrain and overhead console.

SAFETY FIRST: The dual front airbags; side curtain airbag; front knee airbags; four-wheel antilock brakes; stability, traction and trailer sway controls; blind-spot monitor with rear-cross traffic alert; rearview camera; smart-stop technology; daytime running lights; and tire pressure monitoring system come at no cost. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes a pre-collision system that detects pedestrians, lane departure/tracing assists and dynamic cruise control.

OUT THE DOOR: $73,530, plus tax, tag, delivery and destination charges.

BY THE NUMBERS: Tires, P265/50R22; wheelbase, 145.7 inches; length, 233.6 inches; width: 80.2 inches; height: 78 inches; weight, 6,010 pounds; fuel capacity, 32.2 gallons; city, 19 mpg; highway, 22 mpg; website, www.toyota.com.

WHY DIG IT: This no-frills pickup from Toyota offers a powerful performance, imposing tow capacity and a cavernous cabin. But the gas mileage, especially in city, is a huge letdown.