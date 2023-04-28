Canine Cabana has been engrained in the Southeastern Hillsborough County area culture for 15 years now and it celebrated the milestone with a double ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Riverview and Valrico FishHawk chambers of commerce on May 1. The celebration included a variety of rescue and adoption agencies in addition to the many local vendors like Fox Fired Pizza and Florida Foam Factory providing fun for dogs and humans alike.

Co-founders Kendall Duncan and Angie Pickren have extensive experience in the animal care industry, as they got their start working for Busch Gardens caring for exotic animals. For over 15 years, the pair worked with a wide variety of animals like hyenas and hippos, sometimes showcasing the animals for education on shows such as The Jay Leno Show. Inspired by a need in their community, and their passion for dogs in particular, Duncan and Pickren came together to create Canine Cabana in 2008.

What started as a two-employee operation has grown immensely over the past 15 years. In the beginning, Canine Cabana could serve about 30 dogs a day, as its services were limited to boarding and a group day care with a self-service wash and 20 suites for the pets. There are now a variety of programs offered in addition to the original two, such as daycare membership, individual play, enrichment daycare, private training, group training and spa/grooming services. The facilities have expanded as well, going from 1 acre and two play yards to 3 acres and three play yards, as well as nature trails and a training facility, and more expansion is anticipated.

These services and facilities are just some of the ways that Canine Cabana ensures that when your dog stays with it, they are staying in luxury. All guests are well entertained, as they spend time with between 12-15 dogs of similar size and temperament after their orientation day.

“We train every new team member with industry leaders like The Dog Gurus’ Knowing Dogs 101 and 201. We love to have our team training and learning with webinars or conferences on continuing education, always learning what is new and better for the guests in our care. Our team is CPR and first aid certified. We have created a culture of inclusivity, safety and fun,” Duncan said.

What makes Canine Cabana stand out is their enrichment programs available for the dogs that have the pleasure of being a guest. These enrichment programs vary greatly, as your dog can engage in pool time, agility work, scent hunting or even art activities.

If you would like more information about the 15-year anniversary party or general information about Canine Cabana, please visit its Facebook page, Canine Cabana Florida, or its website at https://caninecabana.biz/.