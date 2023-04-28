A jack of many trades, coach Scott Palmer has many responsibilities at Newsome High School. The current girls’ varsity basketball coach, Palmer is also on staff for football and flag football. Despite having a lot of balls in the air for the entire school year and beyond, Palmer still manages to be an effective mentor and coach to the players in his program.

Many years of experience coaching a myriad of sports across Hillsborough County has helped mold Palmer into the coach he is now. Over the 27 years of his career, he has made pit stops all over Hillsborough County before arriving at Newsome 10 years ago. His coaching history includes head football coach stints at Leto and Spoto high schools, with assistant coach roles at East Bay High School and, of course, Newsome as well. Additional positions held by Palmer include assistant coaching jobs in track at Leto, Riverview and Spoto and in flag football at East Bay and Newsome.

A self-described student of the game, it makes sense that Palmer would find his way into coaching, as his father and grandfather both coached. Wasting little time, Palmer was already helping out at his old high school and engaging in volunteer opportunities in his community before he had even graduated from college.

“I guess it’s in my blood. I have always enjoyed working with young people, watching them succeed and grow as players, teammates and people,” Palmer said.

A key element of what has allowed Palmer to find success in so many different environments is the way he is able to build relationships with his players, and his genuine interest in their successes, on and off the field. The connections that he fosters with his players are truly pivotal and are one of the aspects of coaching he enjoys the most.

While Palmer has been able to achieve a lot in the realm of coaching, it has not come at the expense of success, as many of the teams he has been involved with coaching have won multiple district championships. He was an assistant coach the year the Newsome girls’ flag football team won a state title.

“Winning is great and we have been successful at Newsome, but athletics isn’t forever. … I hope my former players know that I am in their corner cheering for them. I want them to flourish in every aspect of life,” explained Palmer.

With each year presenting a new challenge, Palmer aims to help his players maximize their potential while reaching their team goals. With the plan of coaching as long as physically able, Palmer will continue to be a staple of Newsome athletics well into the future.