As our school year comes to a close, I know many parents are looking for ways to keep their students academically engaged over the summer through enriching programs that will spark their curiosity. Thankfully, Hillsborough County Public Schools offers a wide variety of Summer Learning Programs (SLP) that can meet the needs of your student, all while allowing them to socialize and grow emotionally.

During the summer months, many children may find it difficult to form or maintain friendships with students their own age. There is also research that shows a student’s knowledge may decline during the summer months, especially in math and reading. A summer program can offer a safe environment for children to explore a rigorous academic opportunity they’ve yet to learn, experience the outdoors and create new relationships with other learners in a program.

Hillsborough County Public Schools is offering programs in multiple areas, including reading camps, outdoor water adventure camps, algebra boosters, STEM, cyber security and performing arts, among many others. For migrant students, HCPS offers specialty programs that provide skills critical for success in a rigorous bilingual learning environment. Immigrant students from grades six to 11 can enroll in a program with a focus on the history and governmental infrastructure of the nation, state and city.

The summer calendar begins on Monday, June 12 and ends on Thursday, August 3, depending on the program. Classes are held Monday through Thursday; the holiday week of Tuesday, July 4 will hold classes on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Not only will SLP allow students to be better prepared for the upcoming school year, but breakfast and lunch will also be provided for all students, and transportation will be available for eligible students.

Students that are eligible for academic programs will receive a Summer Learning Program notification letter with details, including dates, times and the assigned school. The district also has fee-based programs that can open children up to adventures and help them learn valuable new skills.

I encourage all families interested in learning about the Summer Learning Programs to visit www.hillsboroughschools.org to find the eligibility criteria and locations. Our website has detailed descriptions of each program’s benefits, along with the dates and times in which your child will be enrolled through the summer months. Our dedicated teachers, administrators and support staff are excited to welcome your children for the summer as we provide them with plenty of opportunities to learn, grow and have fun.