Through all the pressures of school, friends and social life that come with being a teenager, this is also a crucial time for teens to learn who they are. One sixth grader at Randall Middle School is encouraging her peers to push through the uncomfortable parts of being a young teen and focus on figuring out who you are through her film, Finding Your Voice.

Bridget Bohan entered the Reflections Art Contest hosted by the National Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) with Finding Your Voice in the middle school age group. Bohan was awarded Florida’s first-place winner for her film starring some of her friends.

“I love creating videos and I wanted to send a positive message to other kids. My two friends, Arianna and Auzriel, supported the creation of this film with some amazing acting,” said Bohan.

In the competition, over 300,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade submit their original art to compete based on a student-selected theme. The goal of this program is to help students explore their own minds, develop ideas, increase confidence and find a love for learning. The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Show Your Voice.’

“I made this video to show everyone that there are many different ways that people can express themselves, and sometimes it takes a while to figure it out, but that’s okay, just keep trying,” said Bohan.

Bohan’s film will now move on to the national competition, with results expected to be announced on May 1. Bohan will also be honored at the Florida State Reflections Awards Ceremony, which will be held at Apopka High School on Saturday, May 6.

“The contest gives students a great opportunity to exhibit their talents in creative and imaginative ways,” said Claire Mawhinney, principal at Randall Middle School. “Bridgett Bohan’s entry was an excellent example of a creative and expressive film in which she encouraged students to express themselves as individuals.”

Randall Middle School is excited to continue supporting Bohan as she inspires other teens through her art to find themselves.