The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its second annual Kickball Tournament, sponsored by HiTech Automotive, on April 22 at High 5 Inc. in Brandon. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Each year, the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce honors one local organization as the ‘Charity of Choice.’ The 2022 tournament raised $3,075 for Impact, and efforts are underway to beat that total this year.

The 2023 Kickball Tournament Charity of Choice is Faces of Courage. Faces of Courage is a local organization that provides day outings, educational workshops and medically supervised overnight camps at no cost to women, children and families touched by all types of cancer and blood disorders.

Base sponsors, teams, players and volunteers are still needed to help make this year’s tournament a success. This is a family event, and players need to be just 13 years old to participate in the tournament. There is a bonus round of jumbo kickball that is sure to bring laughs and fun.

During the event, High 5 will open its facility and offer day passes to guests to access activities like swimming and laser tag. This is an excellent opportunity to check out all that High 5 has to offer families in the community.

Teams will be provided with lunch by Chick-fil-A of Lake Brandon Village and Bloomingdale. Throughout the day, chamber members will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets. Sugar Lees Gourmet Coffee Service and Kona Ice will be selling specialty coffees and icy treats as well.

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce supports local business owners and nonprofit organizations through positive networking, business education and community involvement. The members are involved in building relationships and friendships that make a difference. With approximately 250 members representing businesses of all sizes, the chamber is proud to focus on building a “know, like and trust” approach which leads to members using and referring others to fellow chamber members.

To learn more or register for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/VFCCKB23 or email info@valricofishhawk.org.

To learn more about Faces of Courage, visit https://facesofcourage.org/. High 5 is located at 405 Beverly Rd. in Brandon.