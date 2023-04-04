Hillsborough County Hiring For Seasonal Parks & Rec Jobs

School will be let out soon for the summer, and many of those children will enroll in Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation summer camp programs. This means that the county is now hiring recreation leaders for the season. The jobs are 40 hours a week and last for 10 weeks. Summer camp leaders will work with children ages 5-16 years old in a variety of educational and outdoor recreational activities.

Applicants must have first-aid and CPR certification before starting, along with a driver’s license and having graduated high school or earned a GED certificate. To apply, go to www.hcflgov.net/jobs.

Drive Out Pediatric Cancer Golf Tournament

Small but Mighty Heroes is hosting its first Drive Out Pediatric Cancer charity golf tournament on Saturday, May 13. The tournament will take place at Summerfield Crossing Golf Course, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The entry price is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome.

For more information, visit https://smallbutmightyheroes.org/ or email info@smallbutmightyheroes.org.

Bloomingdale Bulls Clay Shoot

The Bulls, Bloomingdale High School’s football team, will be benefiting from a clay shoot being held on Saturday, April 15. The event will take place at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by safety instructions, and the shoot will begin at 10 a.m.

The cost is $110 per person or $400 per foursome and includes 50 clay targets and lunch. No shooting experience is necessary. There will also be raffle prizes available and a 50/50 draw.

If you have questions about the event or would like to sign up, email gobullsfootball@gmail.com.

Hillsborough Pet Shelter Has A New Number

Residents wanting to adopt or foster a dog or cat from Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center have a new number to call: 813-301-PETS (7387). The number for the Pet Resource Center is now separate from the number for animal control, increasing efficiency and reducing wait time; animal control’s number remains 813-744-5660. In addition to the new number, residents can contact the Pet Resource Center by email at petinfo@hclflgov.net.

Operation Recovery To Host Its First Annual Golf Tournament

Operation Recovery, a Tampa-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports American veterans, will host its first annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. The event will benefit its 2023 initiatives: providing support and professional development to veterans and transitioning service members, as well as funding the organization’s humanitarian activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The tournament will take place at Westchase Golf Club’s 18-hole course in Tampa. Tournament check-in and breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The event will conclude with a lunch reception, silent auction and awards. Registration is $150 per player or $500 per foursome and includes breakfast, lunch and a swag bag. Golfers can win prizes and will have exclusive bidding access to the silent auction and raffle prizes.

Space is limited; registration can be found at https://operationrecovery.org/golf/.

Bingo Fundraiser At The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro

The Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will be presenting a charity bingo fundraiser at The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro in Riverview. Join them for a night of fun and bingo prizes on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Come early to secure a table for yourself and your friends, as this is a first-come, first-served event and bingo will start at 7 p.m. Bingo cards are $20, and a 50/50 drawing will also take place. The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro is located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is both in person at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, and via Zoom.

For more information, visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org, email ehcdclub@gmail.com or call 813-645-6324. All like-minded individuals are welcome.