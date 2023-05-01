Are the kids driving you crazy and playing too many video games this summer? Want to

have them do something healthy and learn a lifelong sport? Ace Golf is offering a $1 summer golf practice program for kids ages 4-15. Every day from Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, August 31, kids can sign up to receive a $1 small bucket of range balls and/or a $1 round of miniature golf each day for the whole summer. Kids will hit the balls on the practice ranges and miniature golf courses at bay-area Ace Golf locations. And it’s all just $1 per activity.

“There are a lot of families out there that just can’t afford to put kids in camps, or they just want something productive to fill their summer,” said Bill Place, owner of Ace Golf Ranges and Golf Courses. “We want to help, and hopefully in the process we may find the next Tiger Woods.”

How it works:

• Children may sign up for free at any of three Ace Golf locations in Riverview, Land O’ Lakes and Tarpon Springs.

• Each child receives a daily stamp card for $1 free small bucket and $1 miniature golf each day.

• Each time the child redeems their free bucket, they will get a stamp on their card noting the

redemption. An adult must accompany them.

• No other purchase is necessary. Kids should bring a golf club with them, or they may rent one.

• Miniature golf is available at the Land O’ Lakes and Riverview locations.

In addition to the Free Bucket or Mini Golf program, kids may also play golf for $1 when accompanied by a paying parent at all Ace Golf Courses (18-hole golf courses) after 12 Noon every day starting June 1 through the end of October.

Ace Golf Range is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. It is open daily until 10 p.m. The facilities feature lighted golf practice ranges, miniature golf and batting cages.

Ace Golf Courses include the Plantation Palms Golf Club in Land O’ Lakes (813-996-4653; website: www.plantationpalms.net), and the Crescent Oaks Country Club at 3300 Crescent Oaks Boulevard in Tarpon Springs (727-937-4653; website: www.crescentoaksgolf.com).

All Ace Golf Courses are open to the public and offer membership, dining and banquet centers.

Ace Golf is locally, family-owned by Su Lee and Place since 1993. In addition to the $1 kids’ program, each location offers summer golf camps, clinics and private and group golf lessons. For more information, visit https://ace-golf.com/ or call 813-672-7750.