The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently announced that Ny’Kole Krivda was hired as the new president/CEO of the organization. An experienced business leader, Krivda succeeded Tanya Doran and assumed responsibilities on April 5. Doran moved to pursue a new opportunity within the area.

“I have to say that it’s an incredible honor to have been chosen to represent not only the growth of a chamber but the community alike,” Krivda said. “This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly and will put all of the business acumen I have gained over the years to hard work for the chamber and the business community.”

Krivda brings with her an extensive background in business administration and human resources. Her experience spans from working for Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners in human resources, where she filled numerous vacancies and reduced inefficiencies and improved processes, to an appointment as the dean of students, ensuring accreditations for collegiate programs, as well as consulting and installing sustainable human resource practices for small start-up companies. As a small business owner, Krivda understands the value and benefits of supporting a chamber of commerce.

“It’s been a few weeks since I moved into my new position and at this point I am taking stock of all things chamber,” Krivda said. “I want to make sure that the GRCC is making every effort to support our members, investors and the business community. The Riverview and surrounding areas are growing by leaps and bounds, and whether you are an at home, online, new or existing business, I want them to think of the GRCC as the business community hub.”

The GRCC is thrilled to have Krivda on board.

“We are excited to have Ny’Kole on board,” said Tammy See, chair of the GRCC Board of Directors. “We took our time to find the right candidate, not just for the chamber but for our community. She brings a lot through her diverse experience, and we believe she will be an asset to our investors and members.”

Krivda will be participating as an advisory board with unincorporated Hillsborough County Planning.

“I believe that as a part of my role as the president/CEO for the GRCC, keeping abreast of county growth is vital to our members, investors and the community as a whole.”

Krivda received both her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science

from Nova Southeastern University. She lives in Southern Hillsborough County with her husband.