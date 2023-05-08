For nearly a decade, Waterset by Newland has welcomed area runners and residents on Thanksgiving mornings for its annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run. The 2022 race, featuring more than 1,000 runners, helped raise $30,000 for four local schools: Doby Elementary School, Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy, East Bay High School and Eisenhower Middle School.

Waterset by Newland is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH) and Brookfield Residential, and it is proudly managed by Brookfield Properties. These partners share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning and development of their communities. Waterset by Newland is one of more than 20 communities this partnership manages across the U.S.

Lynda McMorrow, the marketing manager at Waterset, presented checks, each for over $7,000, to each of the schools’ principals. The funds from the Waterset Turkey Trot race entry fees and local sponsorships have benefited the school in numerous ways throughout the years.

Eisenhower principal Nate Francis said, “Our students will greatly benefit from the generosity of our Waterset Community. The monies donated will continue to provide Eisenhower students with resources that will cultivate a positive learning environment.”

Donations have also fueled technology upgrades, senior scholarships, and numerous campus beautification projects.

Doby Elementary principal Dr. Bradley Fuller added, “We plan to use this donation to invest in resources for our school, including new technology and updating our media center.”

This year, Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy will leverage its proceeds for new soccer goals.

“We appreciate being able to purchase the goals to enhance our field and athletic programs at York,” said Catherine Lennard, principal at Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy.

Amy Stevens-Cox, principal at East Bay, shared, “Our intent is to use the funds from the Turkey Trot for beautification enhancements around campus to include entrance rugs, a revitalized gym area and machinery to maintain the building.”

For more information on Waterset by Newland, go to www.watersetfl.com or visit the Information Center in The Landing Club & Café, which is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 Noon-6 p.m.