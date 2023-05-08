Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is honoring military veterans and up to three guests with free one-day admission to its parks from now through Sunday, July 9. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission throughout the year. The offers are part of Busch Gardens’ long-standing Waves of Honor program that salutes active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, Busch Gardens has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military. More than 10 million guests — active-duty military members, veterans and their families — have enjoyed free admission to the company’s parks. Whether it’s educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, Busch Gardens invites military families for a day of family fun.

“We take great pride in providing military members and their families the opportunity to create memories at one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Extending free park admission to military service members, veterans and their families allows us to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our county. We are honored to continue this long-standing tradition as a small gesture of our deep gratitude towards members of our military.”

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents before Sunday, May 14 at www.wavesofhonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed at the park by July 9.

U.S. active-duty, activated or drilling reservist and National Guardsmen also can take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to Busch Gardens. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.wavesofhonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA-accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species and exciting seasonal events all year, providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age.

For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.