Courageous, brave, determined. These are just some of the words that describe the owners of O My Lawn.

Taylor and Jared Ramella have pushed through adversity and come out the other side with their new small business, O My Lawn LLC.

Jared has always had a passion for being outside and working in the yard. He has memories of his grandfather driving him around with a push mower and advertising as Rent-A-Kid for lawn care; working in the yard even as a young child put Jared into the landscaping industry for a long time.

In 2014, Jared was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. After years of gazing out the window and watching someone else mow their grass, Jared decided he was tired of watching someone work on something he loved.

After getting married in February this year, Jared is more than ready to be able to support his family, and O My Lawn was the perfect solution for the Ramellas.

“I truly just wanted to be a member of society again,” said Jared, the face and ‘legs’ of O My Lawn, “and truthfully, give myself a purpose while being a provider for my now family.”

Serving the Wimauma, Brandon and Riverview areas, O My Lawn is the newest lawn care business in the community. With a focus on restoration and monthly lawn care, O My Lawn provides mowing, weed eating, leaf blowing, edging, hedge and tree trimming, weed control, pressure washing services and more.

Both Taylor and Jared were born and raised in the Ruskin/Wimauma area. The Ramellas enjoy being able to help community members in the area.

From needing others to help him to being able to help others, Jared has pushed through with Taylor by his side and can now continue working on his passion.

For more information or to hire O My Lawn LLC, please contact Taylor at omylawnllc@gmail.com.