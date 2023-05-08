The Community Foundation Tampa Bay Awarded Scholarship Grant To The Center 4Life Learning

The Community Foundation Tampa Bay awarded a scholarship grant to Center 4Life Learning. Center 4Life Learning is a fun, nonaccredited adult education outreach program that serves the entire community. Classes are designed to inform, entertain and inspire with a broad curriculum.

The 2023 fall semester will begin on Monday, October 9 at the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. Visit its website at www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning for more information.

Chico’s Style Show And Luncheon Fundraiser

Join the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club on Saturday, May 13 for Chico’s Style Show and Lunch at Southshore Falls, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Ln. in Apollo Beach. Doors open at 11 a.m. In addition to the fashion show and lunch, guests will enjoy a wine bar, raffle baskets, silent auction and 50/50 cash drawing.

Reserve your place by calling 813-296-3900 or visiting www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/events. Tickets are $35 each.

Introduction To Tai Chi Classes

The Taoist Tai Chi Society invites you to learn more about the art of tai chi and the flexibility, strength and stillness that can be achieved through it. There will be introductory sessions at Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. and at Julestarz Academy, located at 16131 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia, on Thursdays from 11 a.m.-12 Noon.

For more information, contact the head office at 727-734-0929 or visit www.taoisttaichi.org.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meetings

The May meeting of the Hillsborough Democratic Club will take place at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. It will welcome Danny M. Gallagher, E.I. recycling coordinator at the Solid Waste Department, as speaker. Visit the club calendar on its website, www.easthillsboroughdems.org, to check for updates and attend via Zoom.

The club is also sponsoring a free community picnic on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Paul Sanders Park, 602 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken will be provided, along with sodas and water.

Public Input Sought For Golden Aster Scrub Nature Preserve

The Golden Aster Scrub Nature Preserve is an almost 1,200-acre conservation area in Gibsonton. It contains upland and wetland communities that support a diverse array of native plant and animal species. It also has marked trails for hiking and is an outstanding location to watch local wildlife.

Hillsborough County residents are invited to review updates to the management plan for this preserve at a 6 p.m. in-person meeting on Wednesday, May 10 at Bell Creek Nature Preserve, located at 10940 McMullen Rd. in Riverview. Also, feedback can be given by visiting www.hcflgov.net/hcengage.

It’s Fun To Volunteer At ECHO

Are you looking for volunteer opportunities in Brandon, Riverview and the surrounding areas? ECHO needs people who are excited to volunteer so that it can help as many families in the area as possible. It has something for everyone. If you have not volunteered with ECHO before, you must attend a short New Volunteer Orientation before your first time.

One opportunity, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, is taking place on Saturday, May 13, and ECHO will need lots of volunteers. Visit www.echofl.org/volunteer to register.

Local Residents Return To HGTV Shows

Local residents Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special of 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the beachfront hotel special, Brian and Mika will turn their construction and design expertise toward the full overhaul of a dated 12-room property on the Florida Gulf Coast.

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel premieres Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on HGTV, followed by the new season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home on Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m.