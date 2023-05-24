Iron Rock Insurance Opens Commercial Division

Local-family-owned Iron Rock Insurance has recently expanded and opened a commercial insurance division. With the growing commercial business Lisa Hast, managing partner of Iron Rock Insurance, felt it would be a great asset to the business as well as the community. Heading the commercial division is Spencer Foy, and Kate Norberg, licensed CSR, joined the commercial division as well.

Iron Rock Insurance is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach and can be contacted on 813-213-9600. Visit its website at www.ironrockins.com for more information.

Pro221 Pressure Washing Offers Expert Exterior Cleaning

Pro221 Pressure Washing specializes in all-inclusive exterior cleaning services. With cleaning homes, driveways, lanais, pool cages and more, it has the expertise and equipment to deliver outstanding results.

Owner Mark Girdwood brings over 20 years of experience in customer service and understands the importance of providing high-quality service to valued customers. What sets Pro221 apart is its commitment to customer satisfaction. It guarantees that every project will be treated with the respect it deserves, and it will only stop when the customer is satisfied. Pro221 Pressure Washing is fully licensed and insured.

The convenient booking options, via text message, phone call, email or website, make it easy for the customer to schedule a service. Contact it by calling 813-699-0304 or visit its website at https://pro221.com for additional information and to book services.

May Is Garage Door Safety Month

Garage Door Safety Month is every May. It is an initiative to help keep the public safe, and Master Garage Door Co., which has been serving Eastern Hillsborough County for over 25 years, is a great choice for that goal.

If you suspect any problems with your door system, contact Master Garage Door Co. at 813-684-7744 or email steve@mastergaragedoor.com. Additional information about services offered can be found on its website at www.mastergaragedoor.com.

Rello Runs Academy Summer Basketball

Rello Runs Academy, owned locally by Durrell and Jade Peterson, is preparing for its summer basketball camps and classes in the Riverview area. It provides a great fun environment for all athletes to grow in spirit, mind and body through basketball. Call 904-563-3170 or email jpetersoncorp@gmail.com for more information.

Wingspread Farm Selected For 2023 Best Of Valrico Award

Wingspread Farm has been selected for the 2023 Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category by the Valrico Award Program. Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community and help make the Valrico area a great place to live.

Wingspread Farm is located at 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico and is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website at www.wingspread.farm for more information.

Home Care For The 21st Century Now Available

Home Care for the 21st Century is a woman-owned business located locally in Hillsborough County. It aims to keep our seniors safer and at home longer by offering a wide range of services that match clients’ needs, including companion care, skilled nursing care, transportation, medical equipment, telehealth monitoring, dementia care and more.

Families will enjoy peace of mind knowing that loved ones are safe and can maintain their independence in the comfort of their own home, and costs are significantly reduced compared with alternatives. At Home Care for the 21st Century, you are not just a number, you are part of the family.

Visit its website at www.homecareforthe21stcentury.com or call 833-786-2121 for additional information.

Skill Samurai Opens In Bloomingdale Square Plaza

Skill Samurai recently opened at 931 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon and offers after-school coding and robotic classes as well as summer camps. It believes that all children should have the opportunity to develop various skills, and several classes are available for all ages and skill levels. Instructors guide the students and ensure that every one of them is getting the best out of their class by tailoring the courses to students’ strengths and weaknesses.

For more information, visit its website at https://skillsamurai.com/fl-brandon or call 813-761-2832.