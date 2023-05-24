Local Residents Return To HGTV Shows

Local residents Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special of 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the beachfront hotel special, Brian and Mika will turn their construction and design expertise toward the full overhaul of a dated 12-room property on the Florida Gulf Coast.

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel premieres on Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on HGTV, followed by the new season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home on Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m.

Hillsborough Fleet Management Takes Prestigious Awards

Hillsborough County Fleet Management achieved a rare triple win at the 2023 NAFA Fleet Management Association’s annual contest recognizing the best fleets in the United States and Canada.

Hillsborough County Fleet Management provides asset management and policy development services for a fleet of 3,400 vehicles. The vehicles serve 30 county departments, county constitutional offices and various Florida agencies. Hillsborough County won all three categories for which it was eligible: Best Public Fleet; Fleet Professional of the Year, fleet management director Robert Stine; and Fleet Technician of the Year, Alex Gonzalez.

Bloomingdale Basketball Summer Camps

Bloomingdale High School Basketball will be hosting a summer basketball camp for boys and girls at all skill levels for campers entering grades four through nine. The camp dates are Tuesday to Friday, May 30 to June 2 and/or Monday to Thursday, June 5-8.

There will be a morning session from 9 a.m.-12 Noon and an afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. Campers will be placed into groups by age, size and ability. Session numbers are limited to 40 players.

For more information and to reserve a spot, email Joel Bower at joel.bower@hcps.net or call 813-299-5072.