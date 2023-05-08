Ny’Kole Krivda Announced As President/CEO Of The Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently announced Ny’Kole Krivda as the new president and CEO of the organization. Krivda brings with her an extensive background in business administration and human resources, and as a small business owner she understands the value and benefits of supporting a chamber of commerce.

“We are excited to have Ny’Kole on board,” said Tommy See, chair of the GRCC Board of Directors. “We took our time to find the right candidate not just for the chamber, but the community.”

Iron Rock Insurance Opens Commercial Division

Local-family-owned Iron Rock Insurance has recently expanded and opened a commercial insurance division. With the growing commercial business Lisa Hast, managing partner of Iron Rock Insurance, felt it would be a great asset to the business as well as the community. Heading the commercial division is Spencer Foy, and Kate Norberg, licensed CSR, joined the commercial division as well.

Iron Rock Insurance is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach and can be contacted on 813-213-9600. Visit its website at www.ironrockins.com for more information.

Pro221 Pressure Washing Offers Expert Exterior Cleaning

Pro221 Pressure Washing specializes in all-inclusive exterior cleaning services. With cleaning homes, driveways, lanais, pool cages and more, it has the expertise and equipment to deliver outstanding results.

Owner Mark Girdwood brings over 20 years of experience in customer service and understands the importance of providing high-quality service to valued customers. What sets Pro221 apart is its commitment to customer satisfaction. It guarantees that every project will be treated with the respect it deserves, and it will only stop when the customer is satisfied. Pro221 Pressure Washing is fully licensed and insured.

The convenient booking options, via text message, phone call, email or website, make it easy for the customer to schedule a service. Contact it by calling 813-699-0304 or visit its website at https://pro221.com for additional information and to book services.

Healthcare Solutions Team Relocates To Riverview

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce recently joined with Healthcare Solutions Team to celebrate the grand opening of its newly relocated office in Riverview. Healthcare Solutions Team specializes in health insurance coverage, individual plans, group coverage for employers, marketplace plans, major medical for the self-employed, critical illness and cancer coverage, dental, vision, accident, life and Medicare supplements.

Walk-in and phone appointments are welcome Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5p.m., at the office located at 7407 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 200 in Riverview. Call 813-689-8800 or visit its website at www.hst-brandon.com.

Duck Donuts Celebrates Grand Opening

Duck Donuts, located at 821 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon’s Bloomingdale Square plaza, recently celebrated its grand opening.

The owners, father-and-son duo Jay and Jason Patel, said, “We are delighted to be opening the first Duck Donuts in the Tampa Bay area. The community has been patiently waiting for us to open the doors, and now we cannot wait to sprinkle happiness with our warm, delicious, made-to-order doughnuts.”

Customers can create their own doughnuts by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, or they can select from the menu. The store also offers a viewing area where you can watch your donuts being made.

For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com/brandon/. To contact Duck Donuts in Brandon, call 813-315-9661.

Twin Creeks Celebrates Five-year Anniversary

Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care recently celebrated its five-year anniversary with a multichamber ribbon-cutting, which included Valrico FishHawk, Riverview and South County chambers of commerce. Twin Creeks is a state-of-the-art community with senior living professionals who are highly trained to offer residents quality care and richness through stimulating activities and programs that make life more rewarding.

It is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, just south of the Bell Shoals Road/FishHawk Boulevard/Boyette Road intersection. For more information, visit its website at www.twincreeksretire.com.

Rello Runs Academy Summer Basketball

Rello Runs Academy, owned locally by Durrell and Jade Peterson, is preparing for its summer basketball camps and classes in the Riverview area. It provides a great fun environment for all athletes to grow in spirit, mind and body through basketball. Call 904-563-3170 or email jpetersoncorp@gmail.com for more information.