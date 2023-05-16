Hillsborough County celebrates the start of National Public Works Week on Saturday, May 20 by inviting residents to explore its fleet, services and job opportunities.

At this family-friendly event, everyone can enjoy crafts, games and food, and touch the trucks and equipment that help to keep the county clean and safe. There will be several different county vehicles on display, including an airboat, jet vac, walking excavator, industrial mowing tractor, garbage trucks and more.

The morning will also include county representatives from Solid Waste, the Recycling Team and Mosquito Management with free mosquitofish giveaways. Human Resources team members also will be there to share available county job opportunities.

National Public Works Week is from Sunday to Saturday, May 21-27, and celebrates the working people who play an integral part in the everyday lives of county residents by providing streets, water, sewers, mosquito control, traffic engineering and maintenance, public buildings and solid waste collection and disposal. The American Public Works Association has sponsored National Public Works Week since 1960.

Hillsborough County Public Works has built and maintains:

• Over 7,400 traffic-lane miles, 570 traffic signals and 279 bridges.

• 41,545 drainage structures, 1,400 miles of stormwater pipes every day.

Water Resources:

• Supplies more than 72 million gallons of drinking water every day.

• Treats 46 million gallons of wastewater and distributes 29 million gallons of reclaimed water daily.

Conservation & Environmental Lands Management:

• Oversees 84,500 acres of park and preserve lands.

• Serves over 2.8 million park and preserve visitors annually.

Solid Waste:

• Processes over 1 million tons of municipal, commercial and residential waste annually.

• Converts over 544,000 tons of solid waste to energy annually, generating enough energy to power up to 22,000 households every year.

Learn more about Public Works at www.hcflgov.net/publicworks.

Who: Hillsborough County Public Works.

What: Public Works Day Celebration.

Where: Hillsborough County Traffic Management Center, located at 2310 Regional Water Ln. in Tampa.

When: 9 a.m.-12 Noon Saturday, May 20.