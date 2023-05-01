Getting a haircut can be scary for young kids; that’s why finding somewhere your child feels comfortable is so important.

Pigtails & Crewcuts in Valrico offers up a safe space and kid-friendly salon with bright colors, televisions, a train table and a treasure box. Having an exciting space helps kids have fun while getting their haircut.

Pigtails & Crewcuts offers a first-haircut package that includes a keepsake piece of hair and a certificate with a photo of your child in order to commemorate this special moment. Not only does Pigtails & Crewcuts offer first haircuts, but there are packages for the whole family too.

“Our goal with this salon is to make the salon experience enjoyable for the entire family,” said Kimberly Bingheim, co-owner of Pigtails & Crewcuts. “It has been an incredible journey for our family.”

Other services include kid haircuts, mom and dad haircuts, bang cuts, detangling, shampoos, blow-dry, styling, fairy hair, ear piercing and nail polish. Pigtails & Crewcuts also offers a 10-haircut package, which includes $30 in savings when you purchase 10 haircuts.

Because their son struggled when getting his haircut, Kimberly and Justin Bingheim were looking to find a more inviting environment to take him. During the search, they realized that there were not many kid-friendly salons in the area and decided to create that space for other families in the community.

Kimberly is passionate about offering children a great experience for their first haircut because she remembers hers so fondly, as her aunt was the first person to cut her hair. Operating her own hair salon keeps her close to her aunt, who passed away, and Kimberly knows her aunt is proud of the safe space she has created for families.

“Getting a haircut can be delicate for children, and the first haircut is an extremely important moment,” said Kimberly. “We feel so blessed to have the opportunity to offer other families a salon dedicated to them.”

For more information, please call the salon at 727-404-1839 or visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com/valrico.