Pro221 Pressure Washing Offers Expert Exterior Cleaning

Pro221 Pressure Washing specializes in all-inclusive exterior cleaning services. With cleaning homes, driveways, lanais, pool cages and more, it has the expertise and equipment to deliver outstanding results.

Owner Mark Goodwin brings over 20 years of experience in customer service and understands the importance of providing high-quality service to valued customers. What sets Pro221 apart is its commitment to customer satisfaction. It guarantees that every project will be treated with the respect it deserves, and it will only stop when the customer is satisfied. Pro221 Pressure Washing is fully licensed and insured.

The convenient booking options, via text message, phone call, email or website, make it easy for the customer to schedule a service. Contact it by calling 813-699-0304 or visit its website at https://pro221.com for additional information and to book services.

Duck Donuts Celebrates Grand Opening

Duck Donuts, located at 821 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon’s Bloomingdale Square plaza, recently celebrated its grand opening.

The owners, father-and-son duo Jay and Jason Patel, said, “We are delighted to be opening the first Duck Donuts in the Tampa Bay area. The community has been patiently waiting for us to open the doors, and now we cannot wait to sprinkle happiness with our warm, delicious, made-to-order doughnuts.”

Customers can create their own doughnuts by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, or they can select from the menu. The store also offers a viewing area where you can watch your donuts being made.

For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com/brandon/. To contact Duck Donuts in Brandon, call 813-315-9661.

Twin Creeks Celebrates Five-year Anniversary

Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care recently celebrated its five-year anniversary with a multichamber ribbon-cutting, which included Valrico FishHawk, Riverview and South County chambers of commerce. Twin Creeks is a state-of-the-art community with senior living professionals who are highly trained to offer residents quality care and richness through stimulating activities and programs that make life more rewarding.

It is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, just south of the Bell Shoals Road/FishHawk Boulevard/Boyette Road intersection. For more information, visit its website at www.twincreeksretire.com.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Receives Patient Safety Excellence Award™

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places it among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute-care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

“This award highlights HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and its caregivers who are committed to patients and safety standards,” said Tripp Owings, chief executive officer at HCA Florida Hospital. “We take pride in meeting and exceeding established standards as we prevent serious patient injuries, avoid preventable complications and mortalities and eliminate harm throughout the hospital.”