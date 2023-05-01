Michelle Mosher is celebrating her nine-year anniversary of offering business and personal insurance to Hillsborough County residents through Southshore Insurance Professionals.

Mosher opened the company in March of 2014 after working in the insurance industry for 20 years. The Seminole County native moved to Tampa and started working as a medical and dental claims processor. She then transitioned to insurance sales and service and went on to having her own agency.

“The most rewarding part of what we do is helping someone when the unexpected happens to them and being there for them during their time of need with a claim,” said Mosher.

Southshore Insurance Professionals offers personal and commercial insurance to meet the needs of over 1,500 clients. The Riverview agency offers home, auto, boat, ATV, RV and business insurance. Mosher also reobtained her license to write life insurance at the beginning of the year to meet a need she saw among her clients. Southshore Insurance Professionals is also a member of the Insurance Agency Owners Alliance.

“I believe our mission to educate our clients and community about insurance and coverage sets us apart from our competition. We are deeply rooted in our community and are local supporters of all things Southeastern Hillsborough County. We love it here and we love our clients,” said Mosher.

The Southshore Insurance Professionals team also publishes frequent blog posts on its website to inform clients about insurance tips and myths. Through the blog, Mosher can explain different types of insurance and how to choose the right policy for a company or individual.

Mosher and her three employees have faced the challenges of being an insurance agency in Florida. Specifically, Mosher has been challenged by the property insurance crisis that is affecting agencies and policy holders. However, she has been able to continue to provide a healthy and successful business for her employees and the clients that depend on them.

“I am proud of being able to provide a place for my employees to earn a living in our community. They live and work here too, and I’m proud our clients support us in every endeavor,” said Mosher.

For more information on Southshore Insurance Professionals or to get a quote, visit https://southshoreins.com/ or call 813-448-7580. Mosher’s office is located at 11216 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.