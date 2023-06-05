Hillsborough Fleet Management Takes Prestigious Awards

Hillsborough County Fleet Management achieved a rare triple win at the 2023 NAFA Fleet Management Association’s annual contest recognizing the best fleets in the United States and Canada.

Hillsborough County Fleet Management provides asset management and policy development services for a fleet of 3,400 vehicles. The vehicles serve 30 county departments, county constitutional offices and various Florida agencies. Hillsborough County won all three categories for which it was eligible: Best Public Fleet; Fleet Professional of the Year, fleet management director Robert Stine; and Fleet Technician of the Year, Alex Gonzalez.

Newsome High School Basketball Camps

Newsome High School will be offering basketball camps this summer for both boys and girls. The girls camp will run from June 5-8 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon for girls entering grades four through nine. Boys entering grades four through six will have camp from Monday through Thursday, June 12-15 from 11 a.m-2 p.m., and grades seven through nine will have camp from Monday through Thursday, June 19-22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Registration paperwork can be collected from Newsome High School front office. Questions for girls camps can be emailed to scott.palmer@hcps.net and questions for boys camp can be directed to david.cassreino@hcpl.net.

Bolts To Hold Brew Fest At AMALIE Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the sixth annual Bolts Brew Fest at AMALIE Arena on Friday, August 11 beginning at 8 p.m. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more.

General admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m., ‘general admission plus’ tickets provide entry at 7 p.m., and VIP admission is at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit https://boltsbrewfest.com/.

Summer Camps For Children And Young Adults With Special Needs

Johnson’s All Care, located at 1005 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, will be hosting a summer camp for children ages 5-13 years with special needs. Camp will run from Monday, June 5 through Tuesday, August 4 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be indoor and outdoor activities, including bowling, movies, music and crafts. The cost is $350 per week and includes outings and lunch. For additional information, contact Freda Johnson at jacchildcarecenter@gmail.com or call 813-360-6340.

Teens and young adults ages 16-22 years of age with special needs can attend summer camp at K2 Escape Academy, located 516 Corner Dr. in Brandon. Camp will run from June 5 through August 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; extended hours can be discussed. Activities will include themed celebrations, team sports, bowling and movies.

For more information, contact Jasmine White at jwhite.k2escapeinc@gmail.com or register online at www.k2escape.org.

Local Residents Return To HGTV Shows

Local residents Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special of 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the beachfront hotel special, Brian and Mika will turn their construction and design expertise toward the full overhaul of a dated 12-room property on the Florida Gulf Coast.

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel premiered on May 12 on HGTV, followed by the new season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home on May 26.