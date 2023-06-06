Skill Samurai Opens In Bloomingdale Square Plaza

Skill Samurai recently opened at 931 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon and offers after-school coding and robotic classes as well as summer camps. It believes that all children should have the opportunity to develop various skills, and several classes are available for all ages and skill levels. Instructors guide the students and ensure that every one of them is getting the best out of their class by tailoring the courses to students’ strengths and weaknesses.

For more information, visit its website at https://skillsamurai.com/fl-brandon or call 813-761-2832.

Rumble Boxing Opens

Rumble Boxing opened its newest location in FishHawk at 5610 Circa FishHawk Blvd. and celebrated with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.

Visit www.rumbleboxinggym.com/location/fishhawk for information on classes, where you can “rumble at your pace.”

Iron Rock Insurance Opens Commercial Division

Local-family-owned Iron Rock Insurance has recently expanded and opened a commercial insurance division. With the growing commercial business Lisa Hast, managing partner of Iron Rock Insurance, felt it would be a great asset to the business as well as the community. Heading the commercial division is Spencer Foy, and Kate Norberg, licensed CSR, joined the commercial division as well.

Iron Rock Insurance is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach and can be contacted on 813-213-9600. Visit its website at www.ironrockins.com for more information.

Rello Runs Academy Summer Basketball

Rello Runs Academy, owned locally by Durrell and Jade Peterson, is preparing for its summer basketball camps and classes in the Riverview area. It provides a great fun environment for all athletes to grow in spirit, mind and body through basketball. Call 904-563-3170 or email jpetersoncorp@gmail.com for more information.

Wingspread Farm Selected For 2023 Best Of Valrico Award

Wingspread Farm has been selected for the 2023 Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category by the Valrico Award Program. Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community and help make the Valrico area a great place to live.

Wingspread Farm is located at 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico and is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website at www.wingspread.farm for more information.

Home Care For The 21st Century Now Available

Home Care for the 21st Century is a woman-owned business located locally in Hillsborough County. It aims to keep our seniors safer and at home longer by offering a wide range of services that match clients’ needs, including companion care, skilled nursing care, transportation, medical equipment, telehealth monitoring, dementia care and more.

Families will enjoy peace of mind knowing that loved ones are safe and can maintain their independence in the comfort of their own home, and costs are significantly reduced compared with alternatives. At Home Care for the 21st Century, you are not just a number, you are part of the family.

Visit its website at www.homecareforthe21stcentury.com or call 833-786-2121 for additional information.

Vogt Insurance Advisory

Kevin Vogt, owner of Vogt Insurance Advisory, provides his clients with an educational experience that leaves them more informed about health insurance. This leads to the discovery of the coverage options that best fit their needs, budget and lifestyle.

Additional information about Vogt Insurance Advisory can be found on its website at www.vogtinsuranceadvising.us, on Facebook at Vogt Insurance Advisory and by calling 813-708-8070.

Florida Trade Academy Hires Chief Academic Officer

Florida Trade Academy (FTA), a groundbreaking program offering trade education programs for career seekers and job changers, has named longtime higher education leader Lynette Barcewicz as its first chief academic advisor. In this newly created role, Barcewicz is helping advance FTA’s mission to close the skill gap that has become increasingly prevalent in the U.S. and to become a reliable resource for talent at a time when millions of jobs remain unfilled.

For more information, visit its website at www.floridatradeacademy.org.

Dream That Big Publishing Celebrates Relaunch

Owned by Octoryia Robinson, Dream That Big Publishing is a Tampa Bay-based, royalty-free, collaborative self-publishing company that provides mentorship, workshopping, writing and publishing services along with resources to authors and aspiring authors. The team at Dream That Big Publishing are dedicated and talented professionals who have the skills and tools to awaken and inspire nonfiction writers.

Its office is located at 100 S. Ashley Dr., Ste. 600 in Tampa and is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Additional information can be found on its website at www.dreamthatbigpublishing.com, by following on Facebook at Dream That Big Publishing or by calling 813-708-7167.